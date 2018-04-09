Player Blurb: Nic Shimonek, QB, Texas Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good ball-placement on short to intermediate range passes and flashes of pinpoint accuracy down the field. Leaves a clean pocket often and isn't a deft pocket mover. That combo gets him into trouble often. Adequate athlete.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Corsicana, Texas, Shimonek didn't see much on-field work before 2017. He attempted just two passes as a sophomore in 2015, then went 38 of 58 for 464 yards with six TDs and one pick the following year. Most of that action came in wins over Stephen F. Austin and Kansas, the latter of which featured four TD passes and no interceptions.

Shimonek took over as the starter in 2017, completing 66.5 percent of his 493 pass attempts for 3,963 yards. He threw 33 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions over the course of the year. After completing 86.7 percent of his passes in the season opener, Shimonek threw six TDs and no picks while racking up 543 yards against Arizona State. Though he wouldn't match that breakout performance over the rest of the year, he only threw multiple interceptions once during the year. -- R.J. White