Player Blurb: Nick DeLuca, ILB, North Dakota State
NFL Draft analysis for Nick DeLuca, ILB, North Dakota State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Inside linebacker who plays with a high motor but lacks the refinement and twitchiness to be a big-time tackler in the NFL. Quick play-diagnoser. Decent in coverage because of his reactionary skills.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Omaha, Nebraska, DeLuca saw extensive special teams action as a freshman while totaling 27 tackles. He made 46 tackles and two picks in five games as a starter in 2014, with four coming in the FCS playoffs. He then earned first-team All-Missouri Valley honors as a junior, starting 15 games and making 135 total tackles (10 for loss) with three sax, two interceptions, six pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.
DeLuca started three games in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery, which knocked him out for the rest of the year. He was given a hardship year and came back with a vengeance in 2017, earning first-team FCS All-American honors while starting 13 of 15 games. He had 74 tackles (10.5 for loss) with 6.5 sacks as a senior. -- R.J. White
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top WRs
Plus the Rams receiver who has similarities to Calvin Ridley and more on 2018's top WR pro...
-
Mock Draft: Two trades in top five
Buffalo turns its two first-round picks into its QB of the future
-
Bears Big Board: Quenton Nelson first
Who should the Bears draft in the first round? We investigate by providing our version of their...
-
NFL names 22 prospects attending draft
Baker Mayfield and Quenton Nelson, however, will not be attending the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top RBs
Plus the former first-round pick that Nick Chubb has similarities to and more on 2018's top...
-
Mock Draft: Bears take surprise LB at 8
The Bears gamble that Leighton Vander Esch will be their next great linebacker, while QBs go...