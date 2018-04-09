Player Blurb: Nick DeLuca, ILB, North Dakota State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Inside linebacker who plays with a high motor but lacks the refinement and twitchiness to be a big-time tackler in the NFL. Quick play-diagnoser. Decent in coverage because of his reactionary skills.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Omaha, Nebraska, DeLuca saw extensive special teams action as a freshman while totaling 27 tackles. He made 46 tackles and two picks in five games as a starter in 2014, with four coming in the FCS playoffs. He then earned first-team All-Missouri Valley honors as a junior, starting 15 games and making 135 total tackles (10 for loss) with three sax, two interceptions, six pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

DeLuca started three games in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery, which knocked him out for the rest of the year. He was given a hardship year and came back with a vengeance in 2017, earning first-team FCS All-American honors while starting 13 of 15 games. He had 74 tackles (10.5 for loss) with 6.5 sacks as a senior. -- R.J. White