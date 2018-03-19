Player Blurb: Nick Gates, OT, Nebraska

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Has the frame to be a stellar pass-protector. Tall, long, and well-built. Very technical in his pass sets. Almost always under control, stays with the play even if he's initially beat. Susecptible to inside speed rushes, as he's quick to get deep in his kick slide. Lacks the power in his lower half to stymie bull rushes. Good late-round value pick.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit from Las Vegas, Gates started all 10 games he appeared in as a redshirt freshman, winning Nebraska’s right tackle job and not looking back. Gates battled a high-ankle sprain for parts of the season, but helped a Husker offensive line that allowed only 14 sacks in 13 games and ran for 326 yards in a bowl victory over UCLA. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Gates made the move to left tackle as a sophomore and started all 13 games for the Big Red. Gates once again reprised his role as the starting left tackle in 2016, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from conference media, though Nebraska’s offensive line struggled to consistently protect the quarterback or establish the run. Gates’ streak of 25 straight starts was the longest such streak by a Husker lineman since 2001. Gates opted to forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft. -- Michael Bruntz