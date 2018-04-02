Player Blurb: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Somewhat grabby and physical outside cornerback. Good, not great athleticism. Outstanding ball skills. Smaller frame. Day Two selection is possible.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of District Heights, Maryland, Nelson joined Hawaii coming out of high school, where he made eight starts as a freshman, recording 36 total tackles, including 31 solo, with five pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He then logged 15 PBUs in his sophomore year while recording 51 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Nelson then redshirted in 2016 after transferring to Wisconsin, where he starred in 2017, making 35 total tackles and breaking up 21 passes, which led the nation. He had four PBUs in back-to-back games at Illinois and Indiana in the middle of the season. Nelson also featured as Wisconsin's punt returner, averaging 8.6 yards on 24 returns while gaining 206 yards and taking one back for a TD against Michigan. -- R.J. White