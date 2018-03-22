Player Blurb: Nick Stevens, QB, Colorado State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Drop-back quarterback who's operated a traditional pro-style offense in college with rare flashes of franchise signal-caller ability. Accurate dips considerably when under pressure, and he's not the best decision-maker.

College Recap:

A three-star prospect out of Murrieta, Calif., Stevens backed up Garrett Grayson as a redshirt freshman before serving as the starter for the next three seasons. His best statistical season game in 2016, when as a junior he completed 64.2 percent of his passes and gained 9.6 yards per pass attempt in his 10 games, throwing 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Stevens had more on his plate as a senior, posting career highs in completions (284), attempts (459), passing yards (3,805) and touchdowns (29). That production included eight games with more than 300 passing yards and eight games with at least three total touchdowns. He finished his college career by completing just 25 of 52 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl. -- R.J. White