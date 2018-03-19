Player Blurb: Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Track speed running back who, despite smaller size, runs with relatively good effectiveness between the tackles. Squeezes through tiny holes and emerges with a full head of steam. Will win most races to the corner. Plus athleticism and receiving ability. Not much power. Doesn't run through many tackles.

College Recap:

He doesn't have the size of your typical NFL running back, but he's spent the last three years at NC State building muscle, improving his speed and trying to get to where he can be every-down back at the NFL level. Will he be an every-down back at the NFL level? Probably not. He could also make an impact as not only a running back, but a special teams player with the type of huge plays he can put together as a kick and punt returner. Injuries have been a little bit of a concern over the past few years. He had a concussion as a junior, and ankle injuries as a sophomore and junior, but has been a durable back. With his size, he'll be compared to Darren Sproles and Tyreek Hill. He's a guy who can make big plays, so I think he's going to find a good fit in the NFL. He should also blow people away with his speed, which could cause him to move up in the draft. He should be taken somewhere between the third and fifth rounds. - Michael Clark