Player Blurb: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Best combination of quickness, bend, dip and pass-rushing moves among edge-rushers in this class. Some teams will be turned off by his lack of ideal height. Plays the run well because of his work with his arms. Should go in the first round, may slide to the second.

College Recap:

It was a learning process for Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who signed at Oklahoma as a three-star recruit out of Houston, Texas. He wasn’t always the most reliable on or off the field, and that took some maturation to fix. But when he did, Okoronkwo became a key contributor defensively. After recording only 17 total tackles his first two seasons, Obo exploded onto the scene as a junior, racking up 71 tackles, including 12 for loss and a program record-tying nine sacks for a linebacker. Okoronkwo built on a huge junior season with a monster senior season, becoming a true menace in the opponent's backfield. He notched 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and finished with 76 tackles total. Obo also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of pass breakups to his credit while starting all 14 games and the final 26 of his career dating back to last year. A First-Team All-American by Walter Camp and a Second Team recipient by three other publications, Obo finished with 21 career sacks, which ranks second in Sooner history for a linebacker and seventh total. - Joey Helmer, OU Insider