Player Blurb: Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, DE, Toledo

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wide-upper body, thinner through the lower half. When given freedom to attack the edge, Adeniyi consistently displayed NFL-caliber speed and bend to the quarterback. Nice rip move. Change-of-direction skills are lacking. Mid-to-late rounder.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Houston, Adeniyi saw limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2015 before starting 12 games as a sophomore, recording 49 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Adeniyi broke out as a junior in 2017, earning second-team All-MAC honors with 65 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. In Toledo's MAC Championship Game win over Akron, the defensive end totaled six tackles, including three for loss, and two sacks. Adeniyi annouced days after the Dollar General Bowl that he would enter the NFL Draft early. --R.J. White