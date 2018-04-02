Player Blurb: Peter Kalambayi, OLB, Stanford

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Muscular stand-up outside linebacker with good suddenness and a high motor. Bull rush is really his only passing rushing move. Plenty of experience sinking into coverage. Quick reaction skills as weak-side edge-setter. Limited explosion and bend around the edge.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Matthews, NC, Kalambayi racked up 31 tackles (8.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks and an interception in his first exposure with the team in 2014. He made his first career start the following year, totaling 12 tackles against Northwestern and finishing the year with 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Kalambayi started all 13 games in 2016 while compiling 48 total tackles (six for loss) with 3.5 sacks, including 2.5 in one game against Kansas State.

Kalambayi saw action in 14 games in his final year, totaling 58 tackles (seven for loss) with four sacks. He opened the year with five tackles and a sack against Rice and had back-to-back games with a sack later in the year in wins against Cal and Notre Dame. -- R.J. White