Player Blurb: Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-energy, pass-catching specialst at the running back position. Springy but not very powerful through tackles. Flashes breakaway speed just not consistent in that area. Above-average make-you-miss skills in space. Better in space than between the tackles. Scat-back option.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Denver who tore his ACL as a high-school senior, Lindsay played in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, totaling 509 yards on 93 offensive touches and seeing extensive work on kick returns, where he racked up 849 yards on 36 attempts. He made six starts as a sophomore and saw his usage on offense increase, rushing for 658 yards on 141 carries with six TDs and adding 216 yards on 27 receptions with another score. Lindsay exploded as a junior, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors after leading the conference with 16 rushing touchdowns and adding another score as a receiver. He totaled 1,252 yards on 244 rushes (a 5.1 yard average) while adding 493 yards on a career-best 53 receptions. His totals included a 219-yard rushing performance against Arizona State (with three TDs) and an 11-reception game against UCLA.

Lindsay was again named second-team All-Pac-12 as a senior, setting career highs in rush attempts (301) and rushing yards (1,474) while picking up an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He added 23 catches for 257 yards while scoring a total of 15 touchdowns. Lindsay delivered a massive performance in a 45-42 loss to Arizona, rushing for 281 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries (a Colorado record) and adding 39 yards on three catches. Lindsay didn't show any ill effects of the heavy workload the following week, rushing for 185 yards on 28 carries (6.6 YPC) with two scores in a win over Oregon State. -- R.J. White