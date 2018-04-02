Player Blurb: Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tiny, waterbug offensive skill-position player. Best utilied on jet sweeps, end arounds and bubble screens. Wiggle is what you'd expect for receiver his size. Slightly above-average long speed.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Wilmington, Delaware, Henderson served primarily as a kick returner in his true freshman season, averaging 28 yards on 18 returns while taking one for a touchdown. Henderson became a regular part of the offense as a sophomore, with 60 rushes for 631 yards and five TDs as well as 26 catches for 286 yards and another score. He also had three kick return TDs and one punt return TD, averaging 30.5 yards on 30 kick returns and 15.8 yards on 16 punt returns. His all-around performance in 2016 made him a consensus All-American.

Henderson didn't have as big a year in 2017 but remained dangerous every time he had the ball in his hands. He caught 17 passes for 186 yards and added 251 yards on 36 carries but failed to reach the end zone on offense. He did take two punt returns for scores while averaging 11.6 yards per punt return and 21 yards per kick return. Henderson finished his career with seven special-teams TDs in addition to his six scores (all in 2016) on offense. -- R.J. White