Player Blurb: Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida
NFL Draft analysis for Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Ridiculous athleticism for the quarterback position. Has elongated throwing motion and severely lacks accuracy down the field. Will make many defenders miss behind the line but turns into a runner too quickly inside the pocket to be a consistent NFL quarterback.
College Recap:
Flowers developed a reputation as one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in college football. The 2016 AAC Offensive Player of the Year also holds the conference record for most career yards (11,802) as well as numerous program records. He was particularly known for leading fourth quarter comebacks and accounted for a staggaring 605 yards in a loss to UCF in 2017. -- Ben Kercheval
-
-
-
-
-
-
