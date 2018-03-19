Player Blurb: Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smaller and more compact than other recent Alabama inside linebackers to enter the NFL. Quick to the football. Diagnoses quickly and charges to the football. Relatively fluid hips. Flashed decent spin move as pass-rusher. Not tremendous in any area but rarely out of position.

College Recap:

The Auburn (Ala.) High School product chose Alabama over his hometown Tigers as a five-star recruit during the 2014 cycle. He battled the Crimson Tide’s depth chart, a position change from outside to inside linebacker and numerous injuries over this four-year career, but Evans finished his time in Tuscaloosa as a two-time national champion. As a true freshman, he recorded one tackle more (14) than the games he appeared in (13) and even fewer the next season (10) – although he did register four sacks as a sophomore. But once Shaun Dion Hamilton went down with an ACL injury in 2016, Evans’ opportunity to see the field as a starter arrived, and he closed out the season with more than 20 tackles in three postseason contests. The versatile linebacker’s senior year started with him in a starting role, and although a groin injury kept him off the field for a couple of games, Evans tied safety Ronnie Harrison for the team lead in tackles with 74. He also posted six sacks and 13 tackles for loss over the course of 12 games and appeared in his seventh College Football Playoff contests, which is a record. Evans was named one of four permanent captains by his teammates. He showed patience and leadership during his time in the Alabama program, which should both serve him well at the next level. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine