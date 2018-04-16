Player Blurb: Rashard Fant, CB, Indiana

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Feisty nickel cornerback with plus awareness and ball skills but lacks the physicality and athleticism to be an instant starter.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fairburn, Georgia, Fant had 22 total tackles and five pass-breakups as a redshirt freshman before joining the starting lineup as a sophomore, where he finished second in the nation with 22 pass break-ups to go with his 52 tackles (1.5 for loss) and his first career interception, which came against Duke in the Pinstripe Bowl. Fant again tied for second in the nation with 17 pass break-ups as a junior but had three interceptions, returning his pick against FIU in the opener for a TD. He again logged a pick in his team's bowl game to finish the year on a strong note.

Fant started 11 games as a senior but saw his numbers take a step back, as he recorded 24 total tackles (2.5 for loss) with just one interception and nine pass break-ups. Fant also saw sparing work as a return man through his career, returning six punts for 53 yards. -- R.J. White