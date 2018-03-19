Player Blurb: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Pass-rushing specialist. Fantastic swim move, swipe, etc. Uses long arms well and is always looking to counter out of the initial grapple. Tall and plays high, so he gets washed out of many run plays.

College Recap:

USC once again tapped into its Serra pipeline and landed the 247Sports Composite five-star DT Rasheem Green in 2015. He flashed as a freshman with 19 tackles, one TFL and a touchdown on a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect lived up to his billing in his first year starting as a sophomore, racking up 55 tackles, 6.5 TFL and six sacks. But the question in 2017 was would Green regress now as USC’s most veteran defensive lineman and without senior NT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu eating up double teams. The junior rose to the challenge, battling through back and ankle injuries, and finishing with 43 total tackles and team-highs in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (10). He also recorded five QB hurries and a forced fumble on his way to first team All-Pac-12 honors. - Chris Trevino, USCFootball.com