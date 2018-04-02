Player Blurb: Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee St
NFL Draft analysis for Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee St
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Ultra-twitchy, yards-after-the-catch specialist who also has experience as a wildcat quarterback. Natural runner who quickly notices cutback lanes. Doesn't lose speed with making cuts. Top-notch agility and good downfield speed. Can make outside-his-frame grabs too. Smaller, slender frame. Underrated prospect.
College Recap:
A three-star recruit out of Sarasota, Florida, James was named first-team All-C-USA as a redshirt freshman after catching 107 passes for 1,334 and eights TDs, adding 158 yards and another score on 13 carries. He had three games with multiple scores, including catching eight balls for 126 yards and two TDs along with two rushes for 61 yards and another score against Western Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.
James didn't slow down as a sophomore, earning first-team All-C-USA honors for catching 105 passes for 1,625 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 38 rushes for 339 yards and four more scores. He caught 16 passes for 223 yards against Western Kentucky, which was just his second-most impressive performance of the season. Against FAU, James caught four passes for 120 yards and a TD, rushed 22 times for 207 yards and three TDs, and completed five of six pass attempts for 76 yards. MTSU won that game 77-56. James's junior season ended after just five games due to a broken collarbone, and he decided to declare early for the draft. -- R.J. White
