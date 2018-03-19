Player Blurb: Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Gun-slinger mentality with longer-than-textbook delivery and a live arm.

College Recap:

A transfer from Tennessee, Ferguson thrived at Memphis in one of college football's most potent offenses. Ferguson threw for just under 8,000 yards along with 70 touchdowns in just two seasons. Even in a loaded quarterback class, few were as dominant on a weekly basis like Ferguson was with the Tigers. -- Ben Kercheval