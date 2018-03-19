Player Blurb: Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
NFL Draft analysis for Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Gun-slinger mentality with longer-than-textbook delivery and a live arm.
College Recap:
A transfer from Tennessee, Ferguson thrived at Memphis in one of college football's most potent offenses. Ferguson threw for just under 8,000 yards along with 70 touchdowns in just two seasons. Even in a loaded quarterback class, few were as dominant on a weekly basis like Ferguson was with the Tigers. -- Ben Kercheval
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...