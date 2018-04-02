Player Blurb: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Slippery, long defensive tackle, defensive end hybrid. Best on the inside using his more slender frame, arm-over move and burst to beat larger, less mobile guards. Can jump outside to set a strong edge if needed. Will be great value pick in middle rounds.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, McIntosh didn't see much action as a freshman but made his first career start as a sophomore in the team's season opener, recording a season-best eight total tackles (two for loss). He finished 2016 with 47 total tackles (9.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks as well as two pass break-ups, with five tackles (one for loss) and half a sack coming in a Russell Athletic Bowl win over West Virginia.

McIntosh started all 13 games for a defense that began the year 10-0 and was named second-team All-ACC, finishing the season with 52 tackles (12.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and seven passes defensed as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had a season-best 11 total tackles at North Carolina and three tackles for loss against Virginia to push the team to 10-0. Though the Hurricanes went on to lose their last three games, McIntosh had 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass break-up and a forced fumble in that stretch. -- R.J. White