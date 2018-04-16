Player Blurb: Rod Taylor, G, Ole Miss
NFL Draft analysis for Rod Taylor, G, Ole Miss
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Big, power tackle or guard who'll win most bull-rush battles on the interior but possesses limited lateral fluidity. Kick slide doesn't cover much ground, and he's susceptible to counter moves.
College Recap:
Taylor was a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite coming out of Callaway High School (Jackson, Miss.) in the 2014 class. He played in every game as a true freshman, making two starts. As a sophomore he played in 10 games with two starts at guard. Versatile and extremely athletic with dancer's feet, Taylor started seven games at right tackle for Ole Miss as a junior.
Taylor's biggest contributions, however, came as a senior in 2017. He started all 12 games for Ole Miss at right tackle. At 6-3 and 321 pounds, however, he projects as a very athletic guard in the professional ranks. -- David Johnson
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...