Player Blurb: Rod Taylor, G, Ole Miss

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big, power tackle or guard who'll win most bull-rush battles on the interior but possesses limited lateral fluidity. Kick slide doesn't cover much ground, and he's susceptible to counter moves.

College Recap:

Taylor was a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite coming out of Callaway High School (Jackson, Miss.) in the 2014 class. He played in every game as a true freshman, making two starts. As a sophomore he played in 10 games with two starts at guard. Versatile and extremely athletic with dancer's feet, Taylor started seven games at right tackle for Ole Miss as a junior.

Taylor's biggest contributions, however, came as a senior in 2017. He started all 12 games for Ole Miss at right tackle. At 6-3 and 321 pounds, however, he projects as a very athletic guard in the professional ranks. -- David Johnson