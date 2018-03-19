Player Blurb: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Electric slasher who runs with excellent vision to proper cut off blocks and serious speed to hit big-gainers. Powerful between the tackles despite his leaner frame. Will win most races to the corner.

College Recap:

Ronald Jones was an instant star out of McKinney, Texas, breaking Heisman winner Charles White’s 39-year-old freshman rushing record (858 yards) with 987 yards and eight TDs. He was also just the second true freshman, joining LenDale White, to lead the team in rushing. He got off to a slow start as a sophomore splitting carries, but ended on a high note with 797 yards and 10 TDs in the final six games, giving him his first 1,000-yard season (1,082). Despite an inconsistent offensive line in 2017, Jones thrived under new RB coach Deland McCullough, setting a career-high with 1,550 yards and 19 TDs. Always know as an explosive runner (he was briefly on the USC track team), Jones transformed into a more complete back. He added 20 pounds of muscle, improved his ability to run through contact and catch out of the backfield. He finished his career No. 5 all-time on USC’s rushing list with 3,619 yards. The All-Pac-12 running back declared a week after USC’s Cotton Bowl loss. - Chris Trevino, USCFootball.com