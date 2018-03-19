Player Blurb: Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Electric speed-to-power linebacker with sideline-to-sideline capability and comfort in coverage. Diagnoses rapidly and rarely makes a false step. Instant impact. Best linebacker in this class.

College Recap:

Roquan Smith, the program’s first ever winner of the Butkus Award was a tackling machine in his two years as a starter. In 2016 Smith notched 95 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and a pair of forced fumbles in route to earning Vince Dooley Defensive MVP honors at year’s end. He sat out the following spring after suffering an injury to his shoulder/pectoral muscle while lifting weights, but returned to have a monster junior year. In 15 games he tallied 137 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks, again earning defensive MVP honors for the team. He was named as the SEC Championship game MVP with 13 tackles (10 solo), two tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. Smith also amassed an eye-popping 24 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack in two College Football Playoff games against Oklahoma and Alabama. The Montezuma, Ga. native finished his Bulldog career with nine straight games of at least eight tackles or more. - Jake Rowe, Dawgs247