Player Blurb: Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia
NFL Draft analysis for Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Electric speed-to-power linebacker with sideline-to-sideline capability and comfort in coverage. Diagnoses rapidly and rarely makes a false step. Instant impact. Best linebacker in this class.
College Recap:
Roquan Smith, the program’s first ever winner of the Butkus Award was a tackling machine in his two years as a starter. In 2016 Smith notched 95 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and a pair of forced fumbles in route to earning Vince Dooley Defensive MVP honors at year’s end. He sat out the following spring after suffering an injury to his shoulder/pectoral muscle while lifting weights, but returned to have a monster junior year. In 15 games he tallied 137 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks, again earning defensive MVP honors for the team. He was named as the SEC Championship game MVP with 13 tackles (10 solo), two tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. Smith also amassed an eye-popping 24 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack in two College Football Playoff games against Oklahoma and Alabama. The Montezuma, Ga. native finished his Bulldog career with nine straight games of at least eight tackles or more. - Jake Rowe, Dawgs247
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...