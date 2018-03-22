Player Blurb: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Boulder-like frame with thick upper body and tree-trunks for legs. Bouncy running style makes him surprisingly agile in the open field at when he meets a linebacker in the hole. Possesses top-level balance and adequate power to run through arm tackles. Three-down back in the NFL.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Imperial, California, Freeman was named Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year after totaling 1,365 yards on 252 caries with 18 touchdowns, chipping in 158 yards and another TD on 16 receptions. He then delivered his best collegiate season as a sophomore, finishing fourth in the nation with 1,836 rushing yards on 283 carries with 17 touchdowns as well as a career-best 348 yards on 26 receptions with two more TDs. Freeman was a bit dinged up in his junior season but still managed 1,089 yards and 10 TDs on 191 total touches.

Freeman rebounded as a senior, racking up 1,475 yards (10th in the nation) on 244 carries and scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground. He opened the year with three straight games with at least 150 yards rushing and multiple TDs but slowed thereafter while dealing with injury issues. He ramped things back up with 143 yards on 18 carries at Stanford and rushed for at least 120 yards in every game through the end of the season. Freeman decided not to play in his team's bowl game or the Senior Bowl. -- R.J. White