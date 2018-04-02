Player Blurb: Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State
NFL Draft analysis for Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Complementary tight end with below-average but workable blocking skills and flashes of chain-moving receiving skills.
College Recap:
Izzo’s transformation from lanky, pseudo wide receiver as a three-star prep prospect from Sparta, New Jersey, to a hulking, complete tight end was fairly miraculous. The Seminoles found value in Izzo -- who was 220 pounds in high school. He redshirted his first year on campus, and put 25 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame. After the transition year, Izzo quickly turned into a full-time starter as a redshirt freshman, producing a combined 437 receiving yards in 2015 and ‘16. The Seminoles did not feature Izzo a ton in the passing game, although he produced when targeted and had a career year with 306 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2017.
Ultimately, Izzo made his mark as a blocker. FSU had a running back produce more than 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons with Izzo starting, with his combination of strength and quickness making him an invaluable part of a blocking scheme that called for a lot of pulling and trapping. Izzo was often asked to stay back as a blocker on passing downs to help a struggling offensive line in 2017, but he still managed to come up with some big plays in critical moments - such as his 60-yard reception off a flea-flicker versus Clemson. -- Brendan Sonnone
