Player Blurb: Ryan Nall, RB, Oregon State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Compact, power runner with impressive balance and subtle elusiveness to his game. Thrives between the tackles but has the wiggle to produce on outside runs and in the screen game. Decent long speed but won't outrun many defenders in the NFL. Underrated back.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Portland, Oregon, Nall was expected to fill an H-back role as a redshirt freshman before injuries struck the running back depth chart. He would average 6.2 yards per carry while rushing for 455 yards on 73 attempts, adding three TDs. He also caught seven passes for 109 yards. Nall was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention the following year after racking up 951 yards on 147 rushing attempts with 13 TDs in just 10 games played. He also had 22 receptions for 214 yards and two more scores. Nall had a 221-yard, three-TD performance on just 14 carries against Cal, and later capped his season by rushing for 155 yards and four TDs on 31 carries in a win over Oregon.

Nall's numbers took a bit of a step back in 2017, as he set a career high in carries with 165 while rushing for 810 yards (4.9 YPC) and eight touchdowns along with a career-best 27 catches for 240 yards and two more TDs. Part of his reduced workload can be blamed on playing for a one-win Oregon State team, as Nall saw 20 carries only twice in his final season. He still managed to put together a huge performance against Colorado, rushing 24 times for 172 yards and three TDs. -- R.J. White