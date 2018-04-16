Player Blurb: Ryan Winslow, P, Pittsburgh

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Slower time to release than you'd like and doesn't possess an overly powerful leg.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Glenside, Penn., Winslow took over the punting job in Pittsburgh as a redshirt freshman, averaging 40.1 yards on 50 punts but improving his average in each successive year. He put one-third of his punts inside the 20 as a sophomore, averaging 41.4 yards on 63 punts. He increased his average to 42.6 yards on 56 punts as a junior, though only 12 were placed inside the 20.

Winslow had his best year in 2017, earning first-team All-ACC honors after averaging a career-best 44.5 yards on 57 punts, placing 16 inside the 20. That included a game at Georgia Tech where he averaged 50.1 yards on seven punts. He also has experience holding for placekicks, having done so in each of his four seasons. -- R.J. White