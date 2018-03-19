Player Blurb: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
NFL Draft analysis for Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Draft Prospect Outlook:
More often than not, he plays well beyond his years mentally when reading coverages and when making anticipation throws at all levels of the field. Arm strength is fine. Good scrambling ability. and even better throw-on-the-run-skills. Footwork is sporadic. Accuracy is mainly spot-on. Effective eluding pressure but gets antsy when blocking is leaky. Owns awkward, elongated release.
College Recap:
Darnold, a former 247Sports Composite four-star recruit that was overlooked in the recruiting process, took USC and college football by storm as redshirt sophomore, leading the Trojans to nine consecutive wins and a comeback in the Rose Bowl. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound QB took over for Max Browne after a 1-2 start, going 9-1 down the stretch thanks to his athleticism and creativity. He became a Heisman favorite, finishing with 3,086 yards and 31 TDs. Darnold was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, won the Archie Griffin Award and touted as the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick for 2018. But the 2017 season wasn’t the Heisman-worthy year many had pegged for Darnold in the preseason. He struggled behind a new offensive line and young WRs to go with his worsening turnover issues. His 22 total turnovers were as many as 101 FBS teams. But he still led the Trojans to their first Pac-12 title since 2008, named first team All-Pac-12 and became the first USC QB to throw for more than 4,000 yards (4,143 yards, 26 TDs). - Chris Trevino, USCFootball.com
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...