Player Blurb: Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
NFL Draft analysis for Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Experienced center who's solid but unspectacular in all areas. Strong, stocky frame helps him win the leverage battle. Tends to get pushed back a few yards at times against powerful bull rushes. Somewhat quick but can be late on reach/down blocks. Fights through counter moves yet can get pulled off balance. Good, not great athleticism and accuracy at the second level. High-quality backup with starter upside.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Encinitas, California, Quessenberry started five games at left guard as a true freshman, then earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors the following year, spending most of his time at left guard. He then missed all of 2015 due to multiple shoulder surgeries, then returned as a redshirt junior to finish first-team All-Pac-12.
Quessenberry served as UCLA's starting center as a senior and played well enough to be named honorable mention All-Pac-12. He finished his career with 44 starts, and the UCLA offense finished third in the Pac-12 in total offense during his senior year. -- R.J. White
