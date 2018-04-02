Player Blurb: Sean Chandler, FS, Temple

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-energy safety with adequate athelticism. Takes good angles to the football and is a reliable tackler who'll deliver a strong pop on contact. More of a box safety than deep center fielder.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Camden, NJ, Chandler eventually earned a starting role at cornerback in his freshman season while recording 70 total tackles (three for loss) with one sack, one interception, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He started at cornerback in every game as a sophomore while totaling 65 tackles (5.5 for loss) with a sack, 10 pass break-ups and four interceptions, returning two for TDs (in wins against Tulane and SMU). He also returned 16 punts for 195 yards in his sophomore year. Chandler was moved to starting safety in 2016, racking up 10 total tackles in his first start at the position. He finished the year with 51 total tackles (3.5 for loss), one sack and two interceptions.

Chandler settled into his new position as a senior and totaled a career-high 79 tackles (1.5 for loss), picking off three passes. He had at least 10 tackles in two of his final four games and finished his career with back-to-back games with an interception, including one in his team's dominant 28-3 win over FIU in the Gasparilla Bowl. -- R.J. White