Player Blurb: Sean Welsh, G, Iowa
NFL Draft analysis for Sean Welsh, G, Iowa
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Slightly more mobile and not as strong as your classic Iowa guard. Adequate in all areas. Thick frame helps him against power but he's susceptible to quick interior defensive linemen and counter moves. Smart player who will execute doubles/combos well more often than not. Mostly backup material.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Springboro, Ohio, Welsh redshirted in 2013 before starting 35 games over the next three seasons mostly at left and right guard. His work earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten as a sophomore and third-team All-Big Ten as a junior.
Welsh saw most of his time as a senior at right guard but also made three starts at right tackle, giving him six starts outside in his career. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches in his final season. --R.J. White
