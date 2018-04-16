Player Blurb: Shane Tripucka, P, Texas A&M
NFL Draft analysis for Shane Tripucka, P, Texas A&M
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Lack of length strengh will lead to his work being cut out for him to make an NFL roster early in his career.
College Recap:
An Under Armour All-American out of Allen, Texas, Shane Tripucka was a punter with a lot riding on his surname. His grandfather, Frank, is a member of the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame. His father, Chris, played college football at Boston College. His uncle, Kelly, played 10 seasons in the NBA. Shane didn't see action for Texas A&M until his sophomore year, where an injury to Drew Kaser gave him the chance to show his skills. Tripuka averaged 44 yards per punt as a sophomore, then set a school record as a junior with 27 punts inside the 20-yard line. In 69 punts, he didn't have one touchback his junior year.
Tripucka reminded many that football is, indeed, three facets -- offense, defense and special teams. He punted 83 times and averaged 45.5 yards per punt. He had a long of 64 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette. Of Tripucka's 83 punts, 30 of them went for at 50 yards. A total of 38 punts resulted in fair catches, and 26 fell inside the 20-yard line. Following his senior year, Tripucka was named to the NFLPA All-Star Bowl, and he was named to The All-American's inaugural All-America second team. -- Damon Sayles
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...