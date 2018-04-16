Player Blurb: Shane Tripucka, P, Texas A&M

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Lack of length strengh will lead to his work being cut out for him to make an NFL roster early in his career.

College Recap:

An Under Armour All-American out of Allen, Texas, Shane Tripucka was a punter with a lot riding on his surname. His grandfather, Frank, is a member of the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame. His father, Chris, played college football at Boston College. His uncle, Kelly, played 10 seasons in the NBA. Shane didn't see action for Texas A&M until his sophomore year, where an injury to Drew Kaser gave him the chance to show his skills. Tripuka averaged 44 yards per punt as a sophomore, then set a school record as a junior with 27 punts inside the 20-yard line. In 69 punts, he didn't have one touchback his junior year.

Tripucka reminded many that football is, indeed, three facets -- offense, defense and special teams. He punted 83 times and averaged 45.5 yards per punt. He had a long of 64 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette. Of Tripucka's 83 punts, 30 of them went for at 50 yards. A total of 38 punts resulted in fair catches, and 26 fell inside the 20-yard line. Following his senior year, Tripucka was named to the NFLPA All-Star Bowl, and he was named to The All-American's inaugural All-America second team. -- Damon Sayles