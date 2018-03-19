Player Blurb: Shaquem Griffen, OLB, UCF
NFL Draft analysis for Shaquem Griffen, OLB, UCF
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Smaller, high-motor edge-rusher who wins with quickness around the corner and speed to chase running backs from the backside. Combination of athleticism and energy get him to the football often.
College Recap:
A 247 Composite three-star recruit out of Lakewood in St. Petersburg, Florida, Griffin saw his first significant action as a redshirt sophomore in 2015, recording 25 tackles and one interception. He exploded as a junior, earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors after racking up 92 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, along with one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven passes defensed. Griffin, who lost his left hand at a young age due to a birth condition, followed up his breakout 2016 by recording 74 tackles (13.5 for loss) with seven sacks for the undefeated Knights. His best efforts came in his final game, as he was named Peach Bowl MVP after reacking up 12 total tackles (3.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks against Auburn to move UCF to 13-0. Griffin's twin brother Shaquill was a 2017 third-round pick by the Seahawks. -- R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
