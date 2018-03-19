Player Blurb: Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Athletic high-pointer. Tall, with a frame seemingly close to being maxed out. Has one of the better "my ball" demeanors in the class. Wiggle is more impressive than his overall speed.

College Recap:

An All-State selection his senior year in Oak Park, Ill., Cobbs saw limited action as a freshman while playing in all 12 games. As a sophomore in 2015, he caught 60 passes for 1,035 yards with four touchdowns, becoming just the sixth Hoosier with a 1,000-yard season. Cobbs then suffered a season-ending injury in his first appearance of 2016 and was given a medical redshirt. Cobbs returned in 2017 to catch 72 passes (second in Big Ten) for 841 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns, adding one more TD on a fumble recovery. He had three 100-yard efforts, including in the first game of the year against Ohio State in which he caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a TD. He had two 10-catch performances in October, including one in which he scored two TDs and gained 138 yards against Maryland. He closed out his career with a seven-catch, 105-yard performance at Purdue. --R.J. White