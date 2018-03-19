Player Blurb: Siran Neal, DB, Jacksonville State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-point monster with the frame to box out defenders at the catch point. Not lanky. Built well and has enough twitchiness to create separation in some instances. Big-bodied possession, red-zone receiver.

College Recap:

After earning first-team All-State honors for his senior year at Eufaula (Ala.) High School, Neal redshirted in 2014 before recording 32 total tackles as a redshirt freshman, including 10 tackles in a playoff matchup against Sam Houston State. He played in 15 games as a sophomore, with 40 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble, before starting all 12 games in 2016. As a junior, Neal racked up 80 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, with four passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble. Neal earned first-team FCS All-American honors for a senior year in which he moved to cornerback and recorded 12 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and 39 total tackles. --R.J. White