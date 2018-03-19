Player Blurb: Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-cut, lighter linebacker with jagged agility but changes direction in a hurry. Almost built like rocked up safety. Great depth sinking in coverage and possesses keen route-recognition skills and quickly reacts to quarterbacks' eyes. Doesn't fly sideline-to-sideline but has range and is a decent blocker-shedder. A candidate to outperform his draft position.

College Recap:

There have not been many more productive and valuable players in college football to his team than Skai Moore was to South Carolina. A three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite coming out of high school, the Gamecocks were able to hold off hometown team Miami late in the recruiting process. Moore went on to play every game as a freshman and led the team with 56 tackles in only four starts. He led the team in tackles again with 93 as a sophomore and for a third time in 2015 with 111 as a junior. Moore missed the 2016 season, what was supposed to be his senior year, with a herniated disk but returned to prominence for the Gamecocks in 2017. Moore became a part of NCAA history as he is only one of 15 players in Division I to lead his team in tackles for four seasons after making 93 stops as a senior. Moore, who started every game for the first time in his career, also tied the school record for interceptions in a career with 14. A first-team All-SEC selection as a senior, Moore was the captain and heartbeat of a Gamecocks defense that held 12 of 13 opponents below their scoring average. - John Whittle, TheBigSpur