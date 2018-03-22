Player Blurb: Skyler Phillips, G, Idaho State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good size for the guard spot. Consistently plays with low base, which helps him win leverage battle. Quick to fire hands at defensive linemen. Can get overpowered at times, but his strength isn't a liability. Finisher in the run game. Gets to second-level quickly and is decently accurate finding linebackers. Run-blocking is ahead of pass-blocking at this point. Mid-rounder.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Eugene, Oregon, Phillips started all 12 games as a true freshman, playing both right guard and tackle. He was part of a blocking unit in 2014 that helped the offense put up a conference-record 6,744 yards, starting 10 games at right guard. Phillips made nine starts as a junior, playing right guard and both tackle spots throughout the year. He was given a medical redshirt in 201 after starting four games at left tackle before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

Phillips was a third-team All-American in 2017 while contributing to an offense that scored 28.1 points per game, ranking in the top 30 for FCS. -- R.J. White