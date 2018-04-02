Player Blurb: Steve Ishmael, WR, Syracuse

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Overachieving wideout with outstanding tracking ability and a serious "my ball" mentality in jump-ball situations. Desired wiggle after the catch with some burst. Not a speedster and has a slender frame.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Miami, Ishmael made five starts as a freshman, catching 27 passes for 415 yards with three TDs. He started all 12 games as a sophomore and scored seven touchdowns whle making 39 catches for 570 yards. Ishmael missed a game due to injury as a junior but still managed 48 catches for 559 yards and just one touchdown.

Ishmael finally put it all together as a featured part of the offense in 2017, earning first-team All-ACC honors after catching 105 passes for 1,347 yards with seven touchdowns. He caught 11 passes six different times, including in each of his first two games. Ishmael also opened with five straight 100-yard performance. He later caught 12 passes for 143 yards and a score against Florida State and 14 catches for 145 yards and a score against Wake Forest. Ishmael capped his collegiate career with a season-high 187 yards on 11 catches and a score against Boston College. -- R.J. White