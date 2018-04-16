Player Blurb: Tanner Carew, LS, Oregon

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Despite being undersized, he's amazing at his craft. Plenty of velocity and accuracy on his snaps.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of La Verne, California, Carew served as Oregon's long snapper for all four years on the team. He suffered a torn ACL as a freshman late in the year but was able to come right back and start 39 straight games to end his career with the Ducks. -- R.J. White