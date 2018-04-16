Player Blurb: Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Nickel cornerback sized who played on the perimeter in college. Somewhat twitchy with decent speed but not outstanding by NFL standards. Has a tendency to hold receivers down the field. Diving tackler.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Sacramento, Johnson made five starts as a true freshman, breaking up nine passes and making one interception while piling up 31 tackles. He earned honorable mention All-Big Sky as a sophomore after breaking up 12 passes in 11 starts and notching two interceptions. He added 44 total tackles as well. As a Junior, Johnson against was named second-team All-Big Sky after starting all 12 games and breaking up 12 passes. He recorded 48 tackles (five for loss) and also recovered a fumble.

Johnson was named Big Sky Defensive MVP for his work as a senior, earning consensus first-team FCS All-American honors after racking up three interceptions, nine pass break-ups, 49 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and one forced fumble. He capped his collegiate career with two picks against Idaho State. -- R.J. White