Player Blurb: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
NFL Draft analysis for Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Big outside cornerback with the athletic talents to run with most receivers. His length allows him to matchup with large wideouts but he lacks awareness when the ball is approaching. Takes some plays off too.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite five-star prospect, Tarvarus McFadden came to Florida State with significant fanfare. His three years in Tallahassee may not reflect his billing as a blue-chip recruit, although he was a two-year starter and made several All-American teams as a sophomore. The Fort Lauderdale native struggled with consistency throughout his career, exemplified by his up and down 2016 season. As a sophomore, McFadden was targeted often in his first year as a starter and allowed seven touchdowns. However, he also utilized his prototypical frame and ball skills to come down with eight interceptions, which led the NCAA. McFadden then had an underwhelming 2017 season in which he was solid in coverage, but failed to make meaningful plays (four touchdowns allowed, no interceptions) and struggled for most of the year as a punt returner. McFadden is long, athletic and offers up tremendous upside, which he showed in spurts at FSU. However, lapses in technique and confidence seemingly capped his potential in college. McFadden opted to forgo his senior season and declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. - Brendan Sonnone, Noles247
