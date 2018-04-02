Player Blurb: Tavares Martin Jr., WR, Washington State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Flashes of supreme slipperiness and speed down the field but inconsistent in both areas. Handful of easy drops on film. Poor combine showing. Slender, and will have troubles against physical corners in the NFL.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Martin played in 12 games as a true freshman, catching 16 passes for 124 yards and a TD. He had a bigger impact on special teams, where he returned 25 kicks for 552 yards (22.1 YPR). Martin saw less work as a returner the following year while catching 64 passes for 728 yards and seven TDs on offense. He returned seven kicks in his team's first two games but caught 12 passes for 158 yards and a TD in Week 2 against Boise State, putting an end to his special teams assignment.

Martin improved as a receiver in his junior year, catching 70 passes for 831 yards (11.9 YPC) and nine TDs, all career-best marks. He exploded for 194 yards and three TDs on 10 receptions against Oregon State in his third game of the year, then followed it up with 114 yards and two TDs on four catches against Nevada. Martin added one more huge performance later in the year, catching 11 passes for 136 yards at Arizona. -- R.J. White