Player Blurb: Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tantalizing size, athleticism, hand-use combination. Strong against the run. Reminiscent but not to the level of J.J. Watt. Flashes are All-Pro caliber. Needs to improve his overall consistency.

College Recap:

A relatively unknown three-star recruit from Wyoming out of high school, Taven Bryan was discovered by Will Muschamp and his staff. After playing on both lines of scrimmage in high school, Bryan took to the defensive line at Florida and redshirted in his freshman season in 2014. A powerful player, the Florida coaches expected Bryan to have a big impact in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but he went largely unused behind veteran tackles Jonathan Bullard, Caleb Brantley and Joey Ivie. But Bryan finally made the jump that had been expected of him in 2017. He was arguably Florida's best defensive player, a disruptive star inside who commanded and often beat double-teams inside from his three-technique tackle position. Bryan tallied 40 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks, but his impact went far beyond the numbers. As a 6-foot-5, 293-pound lineman with excellent burst off the line of scrimmage, Bryan also has the versatility to play in a 4-3 scheme as a three-technique tackle or in a 3-4 as a five-technique defensive end. He declared for the NFL draft shortly after his redshirt junior season. - Thomas Goldkamp, GatorBait.net