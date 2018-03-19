Player Blurb: Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Phone-booth power blocker who wins with point-of-attack strength and a sound foundation. Struggles when stationary and faces a counter move. Mobile getting to second level.

College Recap:

Hearn redshirted his freshman season in 2014. He came to Clemson from Williston, S.C. as a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. As a redshirt freshman in 2015, he played in 14 games and recorded 180 snaps. As a redshirt sophomore, when Clemson won the national championship, Hearn started all 15 games and was tied for second on the team with 32.5 knockdowns. This past season, Hearn was named a permanent team captain. He started all 14 games and had 29 knockdowns. He had two knockdowns while playing all 70 snaps against Alabama in the All-State Sugar Bowl, and was named team offensive player of the game for his efforts. - Anna Hickey, Clemson247