Player Blurb: Taylor Stallworth, DT, South Carolina
NFL Draft analysis for Taylor Stallworth, DT, South Carolina
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Squatty two-gapper with power in his hands and surprising lateral movement for his size. Gets washed down the line. Not an explosive linear player.
College Recap:
South Carolina beat out Mississippi State for the former three-star defensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite rankings. A Mobile, Alabama, native who was overlooked by the two big in-state schools, Stallworth went on to become a four-year contributor for the Gamecocks. He played in 30 games over his first three seasons, with 18 starts. After limited action as a freshman, he played in nine games as a sophomore with five starts but missed a couple of contests due to a pectoral muscle injury. He won the Unselfish Teammate Award his junior season after starting 13 games with 41 total tackles, including three for losses.
Stallworth emerged as a leader on the defense his senior season, which saw him not only control the line of scrimmage, but make more plays in the backfield. Stallworth totaled 10 quarterback hurries in his final season while amassing 30 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder had a career-high five quarterback hurries in the team’s win over Florida. Stallworth, again, won the Unselfish Teammate Award as a senior and started all 13 games. -- John Whittle
