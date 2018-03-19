Player Blurb: Tegray Scales, ILB, Indiana

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Modern-day weakside linebacker ready to fill the stat sheet. Plus athletic skills and speed to the football. Can be physical with blockers and also shed them if need be. Has promise in coverage but mainly a sideline-to-sideline roamer.

College Recap:

A native of Cincinnati, Scales appeared in 48 games with the Hoosiers, making 26 starts. He broke out as a junior in 2016, piling up 125 total tackles, including 24 for loss, while notching seven sacks and an interception. The performance was good enough to earn him All-America honors, the first time an Indiana linebacker has managed that feat since 1987. While he didn't have the raw tackle numbers of his junior year, Scales still delivered a strong senior season that earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors. He managed 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions to give him 46 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight picks in his career. Scales closed his career with a six-tackle game at Purdue that also included a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed. -- R.J. White