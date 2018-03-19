Player Blurb: Tegray Scales, ILB, Indiana
NFL Draft analysis for Tegray Scales, ILB, Indiana
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Modern-day weakside linebacker ready to fill the stat sheet. Plus athletic skills and speed to the football. Can be physical with blockers and also shed them if need be. Has promise in coverage but mainly a sideline-to-sideline roamer.
College Recap:
A native of Cincinnati, Scales appeared in 48 games with the Hoosiers, making 26 starts. He broke out as a junior in 2016, piling up 125 total tackles, including 24 for loss, while notching seven sacks and an interception. The performance was good enough to earn him All-America honors, the first time an Indiana linebacker has managed that feat since 1987. While he didn't have the raw tackle numbers of his junior year, Scales still delivered a strong senior season that earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors. He managed 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions to give him 46 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight picks in his career. Scales closed his career with a six-tackle game at Purdue that also included a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed. -- R.J. White
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...