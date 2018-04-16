Player Blurb: Terrell Edmunds, FS, Virginia Tech
NFL Draft analysis for Terrell Edmunds, FS, Virginia Tech
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Height, speed safety prospect with below-average recognition ability. Easily sucked in on play-action and against double moves. His athletic profile as an explosive linear athlete makes him an enticing project.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Ringgold, Virginia, Edmunds made eight starts as a redshirt freshman while racking up 34 tackles (1.5 for loss) and seven passes defensed. He broke out the following year, piling up 101 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and intercepting four passes, including one in a Belk Bowl win over Arkansas, and was named honorable mention All-ACC for his fine season.
Edmunds made just 10 starts as a junior due to shoulder surgery but still managed to be named third-team All-ACC after recording 61 tackles (2.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed and two interceptions. -- R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
