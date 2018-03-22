Player Blurb: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Stocky, powerful defensive tackle with amazing explosion upfield. Frequently uses his hands to keep offensive linemen away from his frame. Width helps him hold up against down blocks. Scary potential.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Manassas, Virginia, Settle redshirted in 2015 before playing in 14 games in his first season, recording 17 total tackles, seven of them for a loss. He also blocked a kick as a freshman and made two tackles in the ACC title game.

Settle started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2017, tallying 36 total tackles (12.5 for loss) with four sacks and another blocked kick. Settle had a great midseason run against Clemson, Boston College and UNC, racking up 16 tackles (seven for loss) with two sacks during that stretch. Settle earned second-team All-ACC honors for his strong campaign and decided to declare for the draft after the season. -- R.J. White