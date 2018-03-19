Player Blurb: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Track-style speed. May be fastest player at the combine. Coverage skills are lacking. Could get drafted on speed alone.

College Recap:

A five-star recruit from Beaumont, Texas, Tony Brown was one of the most highly-anticipated signees of Alabama’s top-ranked 2014 class. And as a true freshman, he started two games (Florida and Ole Miss) and appeared in 13 contests. Brown, however, slid back into a reserve role as a sophomore in 2015, and after serving a 4-game suspension, he did the same in 2015. During those pair of seasons, Brown tallied 48 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. As a junior, Brown also intercepted a career-best two passes within the Tide secondary. In his final season in crimson, Brown claimed Alabama’s Star, or slot cornerback, role in its dime defense. All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick, who played the Star in nickel, moved over to Money when Brown joined the formation. The 6-foot, 198-pound defensive back registered 31 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and intercepted a pass in the first quarter of the national championship game against Georgia. His career didn’t traject the way many envisioned after his freshman season, but Brown continued to find way on the field and was a star on special teams. He should also be one of the fastest players during testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine