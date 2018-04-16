Player Blurb: Tracy Walker, SS, Louisiana-Lafayette

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Multi-dimensional safety with plus range. Possesses the suddenness, speed, and strength to be a consistent tackler against the run. Flashes cornerback-like mirroring skills. High motor to chase from the backside. Requisite ball skills. Underrated prospect primed to outplay his draft position.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, making eight starts and intercepting two passes with 37 total tackles on the year. He saw more action the following year and finished with 74 tackles (five for loss) along with one interception and seven passes defensed. Walker made 12 starts as a junior and intercepted a career-high three passes while making 61 tackles (2.5 for loss).

Walker was a tackling machine as a senior, totaling 97 (3.5 for loss) for the year, but his biggest impact came in his final two games, where he had 14 tackles against Georgia Southern and 15 at Appalachian State. He also intercepted two passes on the year with six pass break-ups in all. -- R.J. White