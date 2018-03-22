Player Blurb: Tre Flowers, S, Oklahoma State
NFL Draft analysis for Tre Flowers, S, Oklahoma State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
High-cut safety with above-average athleticism. Can take bad angles against the run and isn't the most sure tackler. Would be best utilized in a free-roaming robber role.
College Recap:
Flowers will be very enticing to NFL teams because of his size and athletic ability. He led Oklahoma State in tackles this season and was a first-team All-Big 12 performer. He is a sure tackler and physical enough to take on and defeat bigger backs and receivers. He had 79 tackles, 55 unassisted. He had one tackle for loss as he did not blitz a lot.
Flowers has size, speed, and is long making him very effective in coverage and he had two interceptions with eight pass break ups in his senior season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 16 receptions in his coverage area this season for 238 yards with two interceptions and eight break ups. In his career he has made 20 plays on the ball and has four interceptions and 16 pass break-ups. -- Robert Allen
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...