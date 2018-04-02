Player Blurb: Tre Flowers, SS, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-cut safety with above-average athleticism. Can take bad angles against the run and isn't the most sure tackler. Would be best utilized in a free-roaming robber role.

College Recap:

Flowers will be very enticing to NFL teams because of his size and athletic ability. He led Oklahoma State in tackles this season and was a first-team All-Big 12 performer. He is a sure tackler and physical enough to take on and defeat bigger backs and receivers. He had 79 tackles, 55 unassisted. He had one tackle for loss as he did not blitz a lot.

Flowers has size, speed, and is long making him very effective in coverage and he had two interceptions with eight pass break ups in his senior season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 16 receptions in his coverage area this season for 238 yards with two interceptions and eight break ups. In his career he has made 20 plays on the ball and has four interceptions and 16 pass break-ups. -- Robert Allen